Dit artikel staat op icthealth.nl.
Link: https://www.icthealth.nl/online-magazine/digitale-pathologie-en-ai-op-een-kruispunt
Link: https://www.icthealth.nl/online-magazine/digitale-pathologie-en-ai-op-een-kruispunt
Digitale pathologie en AI op een kruispunt
Tags
Gast auteur
Innovation Partner
Deel dit artikel
Wilt u belangrijke informatie delen met de redactie?Tip hier de redactie
Digitale pathologie is volop in ontwikkeling en maakt de pathologie volgens prof.dr Katrien Grünberg grenzeloos. Maar het is geen eindstation. Als kunstmatige intelligentie (AI) en digitale pathologie elkaar ontmoeten, ontstaan nieuwe mogelijkheden om diagnostiek en zorg structureel naar een hoger niveau te tillen.
Geef een antwoord
Je moet inloggen om een reactie te kunnen plaatsen.